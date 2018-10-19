Warriors' Andre Iguodala Ruled Out vs. Jazz with Calf Injury

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is still feeling the effects of a calf injury he suffered in the season opener.

The Warriors announced Iguodala won't play Friday against the Utah Jazz with tightness in his left calf.

Iguodala was limited to 10 minutes during Tuesday's 108-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now 34 years old, Iguodala hasn't been immune to the injury bug in Golden State. He has missed at least 17 games three times in the past five seasons, including 18 during the 2017-18 campaign in part because of a left calf ailment.

When healthy, Iguodala remains a valuable role player off the bench for the Warriors. He finished sixth on the team with 1.6 defensive win shares last year despite averaging a career-low 25.3 minutes per game, per Basketball Reference.

Head coach Steve Kerr can give Danuel House Jr. more minutes at small forward behind Kevin Durant if he wants to stick with a traditional lineup.

As long as the Warriors can keep Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson healthy, they will still be the most dangerous team in the NBA.