Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge Underwent Shoulder Surgery, Will Miss Rest of Season

SAN ANTONIO,TX - MARCH 21 : LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after being during game against the Washington Wizards at AT&T Center on March 21, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

LaMarcus Aldridge's season is over.  

The San Antonio Spurs power forward underwent surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced on Monday:

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium added the surgery was an "arthroscopic procedure and rotator cuff debridement."

Aldridge assumed a bigger role for the Spurs last season because of the Kawhi Leonard trade. He put together his most complete year since joining the team in 2015, averaging 21.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 81 games.

Although the 34-year-old University of Texas product has never played a full 82-game season, he's remained mostly durable in recent years. He's appeared in at least 69 contests in seven straight seasons dating back to his time with the Portland Trail Blazers.

San Antonio figures to spread his minutes among several players. Jakob Poeltl, Chimezie Metu and Drew Eubanks lead the group of frontcourt reserves who could see additional playing time alongside Trey Lyles.

Losing Aldridge is a major setback for the Spurs (27-36) as they try to qualify for the playoffs once play resumes this summer. San Antonio is running low on star power at a time when the league is dependent on high-end players, which will force the squad to lean even more heavily on its team-first approach.

