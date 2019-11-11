Report: De'Aaron Fox Suffered Ankle Injury in Kings Practice; To Undergo Tests

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings may be without guard De'Aaron Fox after he suffered "an apparent ankle sprain" during Monday's practice.

Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news, noting Fox is undergoing tests to determine if he will be forced to miss any time.

Fox suffered a variety of injuries during his first season in the league, including a partial quad tear, an abdominal strain, a sprained ankle and a back injury. Overall, injuries cost the 2018 No. 5 overall pick nine games as a rookie.

Though he dealt with left Achilles stiffness during summer league in 2018, he ultimately suited up for 81 games during his sophomore season.

Fox showed promising progression last season, averaging a career-high 17.3 points per game while improving his three-point shooting from 30.7 percent as a rookie to 37.1 percent as a sophomore.

That appeared to be a good sign for 2019-20, as first-year Kings coach Luke Walton made it clear right from the start that his squad was going to let it fly from deep.

This season, Fox is averaging 18.2 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in nine games. He is shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Sacramento has put together an intriguing roster with the likes of Fox, Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles. If Fox is forced to miss time, the Kings will likely turn to some combination of veteran Cory Joseph and Yogi Ferrell to run the point.  

Related

    Report: Khris Middleton Out 3-4 Weeks

    Bucks forward has left thigh contusion (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Khris Middleton Out 3-4 Weeks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Sends Memo Declaring 'Load Management' an Unfit Description for Injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Sends Memo Declaring 'Load Management' an Unfit Description for Injury

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Gordon Hayward Getting Hand Surgery

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gordon Hayward Getting Hand Surgery

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks Angling to Fire Fizdale

    Knicks president Steve Mills is laying internal groundwork to fire David Fizdale

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks Angling to Fire Fizdale

    Adrian Wojnarowski
    via ESPN.com