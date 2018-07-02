Report: DeMarcus Cousins, Warriors Agree to 1-Year, $5.3 Million Contract

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) looks to pass the ball against the Utah Jazz in the first half during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Boogie is reportedly leaving the Big Easy.

DeMarcus Cousins and the Golden State Warriors reached an agreement Monday after the big man spent a season-and-a-half with the New Orleans Pelicans, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is for one year and $5.3 million.

The Sacramento Kings shipped Cousins to the Pelicans at the 2017 trade deadline, and he instantly formed the league's most dynamic frontcourt tandem with power forward Anthony Davis. However, the two were never able to vault the Pelicans into the Western Conference title conversation—namely because Cousins tore his Achilles in January.

But before he hit the shelf, Cousins looked like an All-NBA lock.

In 48 games last season, Boogie averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field.

According to Basketball Reference, Cousins was the only player to log at least 25 points, 12 boards and five dimes a night during the 2017-18 campaign. In fact, Cousins was so good that he became the first player since Charles Barkley (1992-93) to average those figures over the course of a qualified season.

While it'll hurt the Pelicans to lose that kind of production, the Warriors should be thrilled to add an anchor of Cousins' caliber.

Zaza Pachulia is a free agent, while JaVale McGee agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. Cousins fills a clear need at center for Golden State. The depth of the Warriors' squad will also allow Cousins to make a gradual return to the court from his Achilles injury.

Cousins can play himself into a far bigger contract next summer.   

Related

    Questions That Already Got Answered in NBA FA

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Questions That Already Got Answered in NBA FA

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Julius Randle, Pels Agree to Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Julius Randle, Pels Agree to Contract

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lonzo 'Not Running' from PG Battle

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lonzo 'Not Running' from PG Battle

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Rondo Reportedly Signs with Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rondo Reportedly Signs with Lakers

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report