Tom Brady Didn't Play Preseason Game vs. Redskins Because of Back Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't suit up for Thursday's preseason opener against Washington because he's nursing a sore back, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

The good news is it doesn't sound like there's any reason for alarm. 

Rather, the Patriots are merely playing it safe with the 41-year-old face of their franchise after he assumed "a lighter workload in practice over the last week," per McBride. 

If Brady did sit out for a lengthy period, it would come as a major shock considering his only prolonged absence since a torn ACL in 2008 came in 2016 when he was suspended for the first four games of the season. 

The Patriots will continue their preseason slate at home on Aug. 16 against the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles

