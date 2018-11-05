Chris Johnson Announces Retirement from NFL After 10-Year Career

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Running back Chris Johnson announced his retirement Monday after 10 seasons in the NFL.

Johnson entered the league in 2008 when the Tennessee Titans selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in 2008 out of East Carolina.

He was a dynamic force in Tennessee, topping 1,000 rushing yards six straight seasons and exploding onto the scene in his second year with the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year Award.

He tallied 2,006 rushing yards, 503 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns in 2009 on his way to the recognition.

Johnson was never able to replicate that type of impact from his Titans days when he played for the New York Jets in 2014 and Arizona Cardinals in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Cardinals released him in October of his final year after they traded for running back Adrian Peterson and no longer needed him as a primary piece of the backfield rotation.

Johnson did play well in 2015 with 814 rushing yards as the Cardinals reached the playoffs, but he ultimately gave way to David Johnson as the workhorse before the latter's injury in 2017 opened the door for him to return.

The 33-year-old finishes his career as a three-time Pro Bowler with 9,651 rushing yards, 2,255 receiving yards and 64 total touchdowns.

While he fell off in the latter portion of his playing days, his place as one of the most dynamic players in the league for a number of years is secure after he was so successful during his tenure with the Titans.