Leonard Fournette out vs. Giants with Hamstring Injury, Replaced by T.J. Yeldon

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is on the sidelines after suffering an injury to his hamstring during the first half of Sunday's opener against the New York Giants, the Jaguars announced.

Fournette finished the day with 41 yards on nine carries and added 14 yards on three receptions.

T.J. Yeldon, who averaged a career-high 5.2 yards per carry in 2017, took over primary duties in the backfield for Jacksonville. At the time of the announcement, Yeldon had 37 yards on seven carries and 18 yards on three receptions, including a touchdown.

Drafted fourth overall by the Jaguars in 2017, Fournette was an essential part of the team's trip to the AFC Championship Game where they lost to the New England Patriots.

The former LSU star tied for third in the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns and ranked fifth with 80 rushing yards per game during his rookie season. He ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in Jacksonville's 45-42 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round.

Fournette was banged up at various points in 2017. He missed two games in Week 7 and 9 because of an ankle injury and sat out Jacksonville's Week 15 win over the Houston Texans with a quadriceps injury.

The Jaguars are going to be carried by their defense, which finished second in the league with 16.8 points allowed per game last season. The offense was a pleasant surprise, finishing fifth in the league with 26.1 points per game, but quarterback Blake Bortles is always an enigma.