Vontaze Burfict Ruled Out After Suffering Hip Injury in Bengals vs. Chiefs

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict suffered a hip injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Burfict has spent his entire career with the Bengals since signing with the organization as an undrafted free agent in 2012. The sixth-year defender has topped 100 total tackles three times, including a career-high 171 stops in 2013 en route to his only Pro Bowl selection.

The 28-year-old Arizona State product appeared in all 16 regular-season games each of his first two years. He's been unable to stay on the field as much in recent seasons, however, as he's had various injuries, most recently dealing with a concussion. He's also had two three-game suspensions and a four-game suspension, the latter of which he served to begin the 2018 season.

If the latest issue keeps him on the sideline, the Bengals could be in serious trouble considering Nick Vigil is already dealing with a knee injury. Jordan Evans could be forced into a bigger role while Vincent Rey and rookie Malik Jefferson also earn extra snaps.

Ultimately, Burfict is a polarizing figure within the NFL, but there's little doubt about his impact on the Cincinnati defense when he's healthy. The unit will likely struggle to replace his emotional leadership and tackling ability at the linebacker level for the time being.