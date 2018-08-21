J.D. McKissic Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks After Foot Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Seattle Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic will be sidelined four to six weeks after suffering a Jones fracture in his foot, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks claimed McKissic, an undrafted rookie in 2016, off waivers in December 2016. He appeared in one game as a rookie, carrying the ball one time for two yards and catching two passes for 16 yards.

The 25-year-old then became an overnight sensation in Seattle's Week 4 win over the Indianapolis Colts last season. He had 38 yards and a touchdown on four carries and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. 

By season's end, McKissic racked up 453 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. 

Encouraging production and all, the Seahawks shouldn't skip a beat while he's on the shelf. 

Rookie Rashaad Penny is expected to be ready for Week 1 after suffering a finger injury, according to ESPN.com's Brady Henderson, and he should team up with Chris Carson to create an imposing one-two punch right out of the gate. 

