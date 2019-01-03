Wizards' Markieff Morris Has Transient Cervical Neuropraxia; Out 6 Weeks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

Mar 7, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris is expected to miss significant time due to neck and back injuries. 

Per an official update from the Wizards, Morris has been diagnosed with transient cervical neuropraxia and will be limited to non-contact basketball activities for six weeks. 

The injury originally occurred during a Dec. 16 game against the Los Angeles Lakers when Morris was hit in the chin. It was reaggravated 10 days later against the Detroit Pistons.

Now in his third full campaign with the Wizards, Morris has played an integral role in the starting lineup. The 29-year-old has averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. 

Morris has been used in a different way by head coach Scott Brooks this season. He's come off the bench 15 times in 34 games and is averaging the fewest minutes per game (26.0) since signing for the Wizards.

Trevor Ariza is versatile enough to handle Morris' minutes at power forward, with Jeff Green capable of starting or coming off the bench for Brooks.

Washington's season has gone off the rails with Morris out of action for the time being and John Wall done for the year with a heel injury.     

