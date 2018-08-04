Kenny Vaccaro Reportedly to Sign 1-Year Contract with Tennessee Titans

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro is reportedly set to sign with the Tennessee Titans, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Vaccaro is the team's choice to fill the void left by projected starting strong safety Johnathan Cyprien, who suffered a torn ACL this week and will miss the 2018 season.

Rapoport provided more details about the signing and fellow free agent Eric Reid:

Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com added the following:

Vaccaro has been a consistent performer on the Saints defense since being selected in the first round of the 2013 draft. He started 67 of the 68 games he played in his first five years, tallying eight interceptions and 7.5 sacks.

The 27-year-old was a key part of the defensive transformation in New Orleans during the 2017 season, helping the team finish in the top 10 in points allowed.

While he ended the year on injured reserve because of wrist and groin injuries after playing just 12 games, he finished the campaign sixth on the team with 60 tackles.

"I did all I can," Vaccaro said in February, per Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com. "I played my heart out for the team."

With young guys in the secondary such as Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell, however, the Saints were able to move on from the veteran.

Meanwhile, Vaccaro remains a quality option, especially when he is closer to the line of scrimmage to make plays either against the run or as a pass-rusher. He should be able to make an immediate impact for the Titans.