Johnathan Cyprien Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL; Titans S Out for Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 2, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: Johnathan Cyprien #37 of the Tennessee Titans warming up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bengals 24-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien's season has come to an end before it even began.  

Head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Cyprien tore his ACL during the team's practice Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Per Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean, Cyprien was injured near the end of practice and was able to walk to the locker room on his own

"We're looking at him," Vrabel said of Florida International product on Wednesday. "He was rushing off the edge and came on a safety blitz."

The Titans signed Cyprien to a four-year contract in March 2017. He spent the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars

After appearing in the opener last season, Cyprien missed the next six games due to a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old finished with 57 combined tackles and one sack in 10 games to help the Titans make the playoffs as a wild card. 

Backup safety Kendrick Lewis was also injured Wednesday, leaving undrafted rookie Damon Webb in position to see more snaps during training camp.  

