Dodgers' Alex Wood Placed on Injured List with Shoulder Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood is out of action again after being placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

The move comes just three days after Wood lasted just three innings against the San Francisco Giants in his 2020 debut, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out four batters as well.

Wood rejoined the Dodgers during the offseason after spending an injury-plagued 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds. He started last season on the injured list with back soreness before returning on July 28, posting a 5.80 ERA in seven appearances.

Another back injury in September ended Wood's season and brief time with the Reds.

Wood was named to his first All-Star team in 2017 and had a 2.72 ERA in 27 appearances. His 1.06 WHIP and 7.3 hits allowed per nine innings were the best marks of his career, and his 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings tied for the second-best rate of his career.

This is just the latest blow to the Dodgers rotation.David Price chose not to play due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Clayton Kershaw landed on the injury list just before the start of the season with a back injury. They still have Walker Buehler and Julio Urias, but there are questions about the back of the group with Wood's injury compounding problems.

Durability has been a problem for Wood throughout his career. He has only started 30 games in a season once since his MLB debut in 2013.

The Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz in a corresponding roster move.