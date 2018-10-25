Nene Hilario Out 3-4 Weeks After Reaggravating Calf Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 18: Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets passes the ball against the Sacramento Kings during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 18, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward Nene Hilario reaggravated a calf strain that will delay his regular-season debut in 2018-19, The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported Thursday.

According to Iko, doctors will re-evaluate Nene in three to four weeks.

Nene's playing time has steadily declined as he reached his mid-30s. His 14.6 minutes per game in 2017-18 were a career low—excluding 2005-06 when he appeared in just one game.

The gradual shift has resulted in Nene becoming an even more efficient player when he's on the floor. He set a career high in field-goal percentage (61.7 percent) in 2016-17, and he averaged 22.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per 100 possessions a season ago, according to Basketball Reference.

The 36-year-old isn't one of Houston's most important players, but he brings energy and rebounding off the bench for a team that has struggled with depth somewhat in recent years.

The Rockets will have to continue relying on 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein as their backup big man off the bench to spell Clint Capela.

Related

    Nets-Cavs Tickets Sold for Just $2 😐

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nets-Cavs Tickets Sold for Just $2 😐

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    PG13: 'Some' Have a Hard Time Playing with LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    PG13: 'Some' Have a Hard Time Playing with LeBron

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NYC Billboard Is Trying to Recruit KD 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NYC Billboard Is Trying to Recruit KD 👀

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-Teammate: 'Wasn't Always Fun' Playing with Russ

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ex-Teammate: 'Wasn't Always Fun' Playing with Russ

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report