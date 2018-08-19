49ers' Joe Williams Rib Injury Diagnosed as Fracture; Out for Week 1 vs. Vikings

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Joe Williams is dealing with injuries as the 2018 season approaches.

According to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Williams suffered a "rib fracture" and "very bad bruise" and will miss the Sept. 9 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 2017 fourth-round pick figured to have a chance to compete for playing time after Carlos Hyde joined the Cleveland Browns this offseason, though it was always going to be an uphill battle. Jerick McKinnon, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert also came into camp and the season looking to get carries, with McKinnon eyeing a significant role.



The 49ers will likely turn to their deep rotation of running backs to shoulder Williams' workload if he's forced to miss any extended time beyond the first week.