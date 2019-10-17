Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Ruled out vs. Broncos After Suffering Knee Injury

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was taken to the locker room during the first half of Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury.

Mahomes was injured while successfully picking up a first down on a quarterback sneak on 4th-and-1 five minutes into the second quarter.

He was able to walk to the visitor's locker room under his own power, but the Chiefs subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Kansas City led 10-6 at the time of the injury.

The Chiefs made a trade with the Buffalo Bills during the 2017 NFL draft to move up so they could select the 24-year-old Texas native with the 10th overall pick. It turned into a massive coup, as the signal-caller was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 2018 after he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Mahomes had originally slotted in as the successor to Alex Smith, who was traded to the Washington Redskins in the 2018 offseason, after throwing 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions across three seasons at Texas Tech. He only appeared in one game as a rookie while in the backup role.

He remained durable throughout his final two years with the Red Raiders when he served as the team's full-time starting quarterback. He appeared in all 25 contests over that stretch while leading the program's high-powered, quick-tempo offensive attack. He's yet to miss a game because of injury in the NFL.

While Mahomes is out of action, journeyman Matt Moore takes over the reins of the Kansas City offense.