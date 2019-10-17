Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Ruled out vs. Broncos After Suffering Knee Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 09: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass during the first half against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on August 9, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was taken to the locker room during the first half of Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury.

Mahomes was injured while successfully picking up a first down on a quarterback sneak on 4th-and-1 five minutes into the second quarter. 

He was able to walk to the visitor's locker room under his own power, but the Chiefs subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Kansas City led 10-6 at the time of the injury.

The Chiefs made a trade with the Buffalo Bills during the 2017 NFL draft to move up so they could select the 24-year-old Texas native with the 10th overall pick. It turned into a massive coup, as the signal-caller was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 2018 after he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Mahomes had originally slotted in as the successor to Alex Smith, who was traded to the Washington Redskins in the 2018 offseason, after throwing 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions across three seasons at Texas Tech. He only appeared in one game as a rookie while in the backup role.

He remained durable throughout his final two years with the Red Raiders when he served as the team's full-time starting quarterback. He appeared in all 25 contests over that stretch while leading the program's high-powered, quick-tempo offensive attack. He's yet to miss a game because of injury in the NFL.

While Mahomes is out of action, journeyman Matt Moore takes over the reins of the Kansas City offense. 

Related

    Amari Cooper Says He Plans to Play vs. Eagles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Amari Cooper Says He Plans to Play vs. Eagles

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Kansas Church to Hold Prayer Service for Mahomes' Injured Ankle

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kansas Church to Hold Prayer Service for Mahomes' Injured Ankle

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Start or Sit Advice 🤔

    Our @GDavenport answered your toughest lineup questions for Week 7

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Start or Sit Advice 🤔

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Chiefs Market Movers Heading into TNF Against the Broncos

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs Market Movers Heading into TNF Against the Broncos

    Arrowhead Pride
    via Arrowhead Pride