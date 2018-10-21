Melvin Gordon Inactive vs. Titans Because of Hamstring Injury

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers will have to survive without their top running back after Melvin Gordon was ruled out of Sunday morning's game in London against the Tennessee Titans with a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 25-year-old entered the week with 466 rushing yards and six touchdowns in six games. He was also a factor in the passing game with 279 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Gordon continues to improve each season and has developed into one of the top backs in football, topping 1,400 yards from scrimmage in each of the last two years. He also scored 24 total touchdowns in that two-year stretch.

In a league where many teams are moving toward running back committees, Gordon continues to maintain a heavy workload, with usually at least 15 to 20 touches per game. He played all 16 games last season after struggling with injuries in his first two years.

Austin Ekeler has served as the primary backup and should become the go-to option in the backfield, while Justin Jackson could also earn extra carries.