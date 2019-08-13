Ivan Perisic Signs for Bayern Munich from Inter Milan on Season-Long Loan

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan on a season-long loan.



Die Roten confirmed the former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg star's arrival on Tuesday via their official website and Twitter account:

A statement included quotes from the winger, who said: "I'm very glad to be back in Germany. FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. We want to go on the attack, not only in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup, but also in the Champions League."

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "Ivan will help us from the start with his extensive experience at a top international level. He has good technique and he's flexible in attack. I'm sure Ivan will settle in quickly as he knows both the Bundesliga and our coach Niko Kovac well."

Perisic arrives at the Allianz Arena having built a reputation as one of the most exciting wide players in European football.

The veteran winger has moved to Bavaria following the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben at the end of last season.

Bild (h/t Football Italia) reported Perisic completed his Bayern medical on Monday. He's joined on an initial season-long loan costing €5 million (£4.6 million), and Bayern have the option to make the move permanent for €20 million (£18.6 million).

Throughout his career it's been clear the 30-year-old has excellent natural talent, although harnessing that ability on a consistent basis has proved to be tough at times.

After joining Borussia Dortmund from Club Brugge in 2011, he struggled to cement his place in the first team under Jurgen Klopp before being moved on to Wolfsburg a couple of years later.

At the Volkswagen Arena the winger set higher standards and was impressive for his national team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He earned a move to Inter and in four years with the Milan club has played the best football of his career.

Per Squawka Football, in the season just gone he was potent in the final third:

Perisic is typically at his best off the left side and is adept in many aspects of his game; he's a strong runner, skilful and willing to take on his marker on the inside or the outside.

Coach Niko Kovac will have been struck by the work the Croatian can do out of possession, making him a player who can influence a game in so many different ways.

As has been the case throughout his career, there have been times at Inter when Perisic has struggled to consistently produce in the final third. Typically, his goals come in bunches, and while he's always ready to put a shift in, Bayern supporters may demand a little more.

Still, he's a dynamic and versatile option for Kovac in the final third and someone who will be useful throughout the course of a long campaign.