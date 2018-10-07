John Terry Announces Retirement After 23-Year Career with Chelsea, Aston Villa

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Chelsea icon John Terry announced his retirement from football after 23 years on Sunday:

The former England international spent last season with Aston Villa after winning the Premier League crown in his final campaign at Chelsea.

His retirement is the latest in a string of England mainstays hanging up their boots in the past two years, with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also among those to have left the sport.

The two-time Chelsea Player of the Year (2001, 2006) boasts a glittering trophy cabinet and has won four FA Cups, three League Cups, a UEFA Champions League and one UEFA Europa League in addition to his five Premier League crowns.



Terry arrived at Stamford Bridge from West Ham United's academy in 1995 and made his senior Chelsea debut three years later. He went to make 690 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, per Transfermarkt.



His final playing season was at Villa Park where he helped the team to the Championship final. His last senior appearance was in Villa's 1-0 defeat to Fulham in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Terry is being tipped to return to Aston Villa this season. According to the Guardian's Stuart James, Thierry Henry is set to replace Steve Bruce as manager, with Terry expected to join the coaching staff.