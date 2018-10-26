Chandler Parsons out 'A Week or So' with Knee Injury, Marc Gasol Ready to Return

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons will be unavailable for at least the next week, coach J.B. Bickerstaff announced on Friday, according to the Memphis News' Mark Giannotto.

Giannotto also noted an MRI revealed on Parsons' knee showed no structural damage but did reveal fluid build-up. Parsons last played on Monday, logging just six minutes against the Utah Jazz.

The Grizzlies did receive some good news on Friday, though, as three-time All-Star Marc Gasol returned to practice after dealing with neck soreness during Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings. Gasol is expected to play on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns.

Parsons, 28, has undergone season-ending surgery each of the last three seasons. He underwent a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in March, continuing a trend of knee problems that have derailed his once-promising career.

"To suffer a setback like this after working so diligently to rebound from the injury to his right knee is obviously tough," Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said in a statement at the time. "That said, we know he will continue to work tirelessly to return to the court with his teammates and contribute."

Parsons underwent microfracture surgery in 2015, and his season ended with a meniscal repair in 2016. The Dallas Mavericks, in part because of their concern over his knees, allowed Parsons to walk on a four-year, $94 million deal to Memphis last offseason.

Parsons averaged career lows in points (6.2) and rebounds (2.5) while shooting 33.8 percent overall and 26.9 percent from three-point range. It was by far the worst season of his career, and his inability to stay on the floor became a source of frustration for Parsons and Grizzlies fans.