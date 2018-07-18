Darrelle Revis Announces Retirement After 11-Year NFL Career

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Following a brief return to the field last season, Darrelle Revis is ready to retire after 11 years in the NFL.

Revis announced the decision in a Twitter post Wednesday:

The 33-year-old was one of the league's top cornerbacks for close to a decade. He spent his first six years with the Jets after being taken in the first round of the 2007 draft. After one season each with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, he returned to New York in 2015 and 2016.

In that time, he earned seven Pro Bowl nods, was named first-team All-Pro four times and helped the Patriots to a Super Bowl title after the 2014 season.

Unfortunately, things started going south in 2016—a 5-11 year with the Jets where Revis admitted, "I'm old," per Gary Myers of the New York Daily News.

"Revis Island" was nowhere to be found as he gave up big plays to opposing receivers throughout the campaign. He returned last year for the Chiefs, first appearing in Week 13, but his time in Kansas City was short despite his two-year contract.

The cornerback will go down as one of the best defenders of his generation, and his next stop will likely be the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will need to find a legitimate cornerback after trading Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams in March.