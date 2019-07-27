Titans Rumors: Derrick Henry in Walking Boot After Suffering Injury at Practice

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is in a walking boot after suffering an injury during a training camp practice Friday.

Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reported the news. Titans coach Mike Vrabel indicated Friday that Henry was not seriously injured.

Henry is coming off a career year. The Titans cut DeMarco Murray in March 2018, which made Henry the clear No. 1 option, and he finished with 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns on 215 carries. Football Outsiders ranked him second in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among running backs with at least 100 carries.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota, meanwhile, battled a lingering elbow injury and hasn't made the strides many expected after an encouraging second season in 2016.

The running game will be a big part of the Titans offense this season, making Henry a critical piece on that side of the ball.

Tennessee still has Dion Lewis, who enjoyed a strong debut campaign with the Titans (917 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns). Lewis doesn't have much experience as a team's primary ball-carrier, though.

Moreover, Lewis turns 29 in September, so it's doubtful he could replicate Henry's production on the ground.