Report: Clay Helton to Be Fired as USC HC; Urban Meyer Top Target as Replacement

PALO ALTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Clay Helton of the USC Trojans looks on while his team warm up during pregame warm ups prior to their NCAA football game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Palo Alto, California.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Clay Helton reportedly will be fired as USC's head football coach, with the school targeting Urban Meyer as his potential replacement.  

Adam Maya of Sports Illustrated reported the news, noting USC is "expected to officially announce the move by Monday."

Maya also noted that USC has "been in talks with Meyer's camp for some time and there is optimism that a deal can be reached." 

The Trojans are 8-4 after entering the 2019 campaign unranked. During his tenure as USC's head coach, Helton posted a record of 40-21 overall.

Helton's job appeared to be in jeopardy early in the 2016 season after starting 1-3, but the Trojans went 9-0 down the stretch, including a dramatic 52-49 win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl. He followed that up with an 11-3 mark in 2017, but USC fell to 5-7 last season.

Helton became USC's quarterbacks coach in 2010 and took on the role of offensive coordinator in 2013. He served as a head coach in an interim role for one game in 2013 before doing so again in 2015 after Steve Sarkisian's leave of absence and ultimate dismissal.

The 47-year-old Auburn and Houston alum went 5-4 in 2015, including a loss in the Holiday Bowl. Helton was still able to secure the full-time head-coaching job, but he never got USC back to elite status.

USC was a perennial power under Pete Carroll, winning at least 11 games every year from 2002 through 2008 with the exception of vacated victories in 2005 due to an NCAA ruling.

The Trojans have just four 10-win campaigns to their credit since 2009. Since Carroll left at the conclusion of the 2009 campaign, the Trojans have gone through five different head coaches.

The Pac-12 has become the domain of teams such as Washington, Stanford and Oregon, and there is now an immense amount of pressure on USC's decision-makers to stop the bleeding and come through with a quality hire.

If the Trojans are unable to land Meyer, they might benefit from going well outside the box this time around, and they can't afford to fall any further than they already have.

