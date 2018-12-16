Tyler Boyd Ruled Out for Rest of Game vs. Raiders with Knee Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 18: Wide receiver Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the field during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 18, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 24-16. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a right knee injury during Sunday's Week 15 game against the Oakland Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium and has been ruled out for the rest of the day.

Boyd had four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the second half.

This is a difficult blow for the 24-year-old wideout if the injury forces him to miss significant time, especially considering he is in the midst of the best season of his three-year NFL career. After a disappointing sophomore campaign (22 receptions for 225 yards and just two touchdowns), the Pittsburgh product has come through with 76 catches for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.

With A.J. Green already out with a torn ligament in his toe, the Bengals lack reliable alternative weapons in the passing attack.

This could open the door for John Ross, who has been inconsistent during his second year in the NFL but still shows plenty of upside. The 2017 first-round pick entered the day with six touchdowns in 10 games.

Even with the team unlikely to reach the playoffs at 5-8 entering play Sunday, the Bengals will hope Boyd's injury doesn't turn out to be too serious. The promising receiver will look to return for the final two games (at Browns, at Steelers) and continue to build on his career season.    

