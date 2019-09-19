Jaguars' Myles Jack Ruled out vs. Titans After Suffering Concussion

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that linebacker Myles Jack entered the concussion protocol during his team's Thursday night game versus the Tennessee Titans.

Per Phillip Heilman of The Athletic, Jack appeared to take a knee to his helmet in the third quarter.

The 24-year-old UCLA product emerged as a high-upside playmaking linebacker during his time with the Bruins, for whom he also played as a running back. His stock peaked inside the top 10 before concerns about knee problems caused him to fall into the 2016 draft's second round.

His own comments to Bart Hubbuch of the New York Post in April 2016 about his uncertain future contributed to the draft slide, especially because he revealed he could potentially need surgery down the line.

"[The degenerative problems are] there, but it's nothing extreme," Jack said. "Down the line, possibly I could have microfracture surgery—potentially. Who knows what will happen? Nobody knows how long anybody is going to play in this league. To play three years in this league would be above average."

He made just 22 combined tackles but played all 16 games as a rookie in 2016. His progress became more noticeable en route to 90 tackles in 2017 and 107 stops last year.

Najee Goode replaced Jack in the lineup and figures to get the first crack at filling the void at middle linebacker if the starter is forced to miss more time. D.J. Alexander and Austin Calitro could also see more snaps at the linebacker level in select packages for the time being.

Jack possesses the skill set to develop into a defensive stalwart for the Jags. The question remains whether he'll be able to continue staying healthy long enough to continue his on-field growth, which has been impressive so far in his NFL career.