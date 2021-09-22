Reds' Mike Moustakas Placed on 10-Day IL with Foot Injury

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds placed infielder Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday with plantar fasciitis.

The three-time All-Star has been limited to 62 games in 2021 because of a right heel contusion. He experienced a setback during the recovery process, which prolonged his time on the shelf.

Moustakas is batting .208 with six home runs and 22 RBI during his limited time on the field so far.

Although they've been without Moustakas for a majority of the season, the Reds are only four games back of the second wild-card spot in the National League. Jesse Winker, Joey Votto and Nick Castellanos have led the offense in his absence.

With Moustakas sidelined, Eugenio Suarez has remained at his natural position of third base for the most part. Suarez was the starting shortstop on Opening Day in April, while Moustakas was at the hot corner.

Given what they've done without him so far, the Reds may not be panicking with the 33-year-old once again on the shelf.