Kenta Maeda Placed on 10-Day DL with Hip Injury; Dennis Santana Recalled

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda has been placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a right hip strain, according to the team.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Dennis Santana.

Maeda was 4-3 this season with a 3.38 ERA and 1.243 WHIP. He struck out 66 and walked 17 in 50.2 innings.

Last season the 30-year-old went 13-6 with a 4.22 ERA, a 4.22 WHIP and 140 strikeouts in 134.1 innings in the 2017 season, which included a move to the bullpen in late September.

That move seemed to reinvigorate Maeda, however, as he thrived in the role.

"The credit goes to Kenta as far as buying in and understanding that every out in the postseason is important," manager Dave Roberts said in October, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "When he gets his opportunity, he's been lights-out."

All 10 of Santana's appearances this season in Double-A and Triple-A have been starts. He has a combined 2.54 ERA and 1.047 WHIP with a 65-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 49.2 innings.