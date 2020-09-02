Cubs News: Jose Quintana Placed on IL with Lat Injury Diagnosed as Inflammation

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana has been placed on the injured list because of left lat inflammation.

This is not the first time Quintana has landed on the IL this year. He started the season on the IL after cutting his left thumb while washing dishes on June 27, an injury that required surgery to repair a nerve. He was not activated until Aug. 24.

Though he has been a starter throughout his career, the 31-year-old has spent the early portion of the 2020 season in the bullpen. The Colombia-born pitcher has put up a line of has made two appearances this season, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in six innings of work.

After starting his career with the Chicago White Sox for six seasons, Quintana was dealt to the crosstown Cubs in July 2017.

Although 2017 was his worst season in the big leagues to that point with a 4.15 ERA, he was much better after getting traded to the Cubs, as he went 7-3 with a 3.74 ERA in 14 starts. He also had a career-high 207 strikeouts in 188.2 innings overall.

He followed that up by going 13-11 with a 4.03 ERA in 2018, but his strikeouts dipped significantly, as he finished with just 158 in 174.1 innings.

Quintana then went 13-9 with a career-worst 4.68 ERA and just 152 strikeouts in 171 innings pitched last season.

Quintana has been an effective player since his first call-up in 2012, but bad luck prevented him from becoming an All-Star until 2016 despite his peripheral numbers suggesting he is on that level.

In 2016, Quintana set career marks with 13 wins, a 3.20 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

He entered 2016 with a career record of just 33-34 despite sporting a 3.46 ERA and striking out an impressive 600 batters in 743 innings, and he was especially strong in 2014 and 2015.

Quintana's has been a reliable presence for the Cubs since they acquired him in 2017, and his durability has also made him valuable, as he entered 2020 having made 31 or more starts in seven straight seasons.