Wilson Chandler Reportedly Plans to Exercise $12.8M Contract Option with Nuggets

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: Wilson Chandler #21 of the Denver Nuggets prepares to take a free throw against the Sacramento Kings at Pepsi Center on November 3, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. The Kings defeated the Nuggets 110-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets small forward Wilson Chandler has reportedly decided to exercise the $12.8 million player option in his contract for the 2018-19 NBA season.

ESPN's Chris Haynes reported the news Friday.

Chandler is coming off a 2017-18 season where he averaged 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the field, including 35.8 percent from three-point range. Aside from a slight scoring dip, those stats are pretty much right in line with his career numbers.

The 30-year-old Michigan native spent most of the season at small forward, but he told Brendan Vogt of Mile High Sports in February he preferred to play power forward.

"It's the position that I came in playing when I started under Mike D'Antoni and George Karl. It's a familiarity thing," Chandler said. "That's the position where I'm most comfortable, but the way this team is built, we've got a lot of bigs."

Those comments came one year after Sam Amick of USA Today reported Chandler expressed interest in a potential trade ahead of the 2017 deadline because of "inconsistency with his role."

The DePaul product started his career with the New York Knicks, who selected him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft, before joining the Nuggets in a 2011 trade.

Ultimately, the frontcourt situation in Denver makes his decision to stay a surprise. The continued presence of Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Trey Lyles and Kenneth Faried means his playing time is likely to remain exclusively at the 3 next season.

Chandler should stick in the starting lineup and play a lot of minutes, however, which should give him an opportunity to bolster his stock before potentially hitting the open market next summer.

Related

    Could Nuggets Give MPJ a 'medical Redshirt' for Next Season

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    Could Nuggets Give MPJ a 'medical Redshirt' for Next Season

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Nuggets Find Thomas Welsh in Late Second Round

    Denver Nuggets logo
    Denver Nuggets

    Nuggets Find Thomas Welsh in Late Second Round

    Denver Stiffs
    via Denver Stiffs

    Does Luka or Trae Have a Better Shot at ROY?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Does Luka or Trae Have a Better Shot at ROY?

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Melo Not Planning to Opt Out of Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Melo Not Planning to Opt Out of Contract

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report