Jorge Masvidal Teases Potential UFC Return After Retiring in April

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It seems Jorge Masvidal could be making his return to UFC after retiring less than a year ago.

The 39-year-old, whose last fight was in April 2023, took to social media to tease his potential return to UFC. He posted "Unretired" on X Monday night, which could be interpreted as him making it known that he intends to fight again.

In his 52 matches spanning his 20-year career, Masvidal has won 35 fights and lost 17, winning 16 by knockout.

Masvidal's last fight came in April when he lost to Gilbert Burns in a unanimous decision. He ended his career losing four straight fights—to Burns, Colby Covington and two to Kamaru Usman. He announced his retirement shortly after the loss to Burns.

In his prime, Masvidal won eight straight fights from 2006 to 2008. In 2019, he recorded the fastest knockout in UFC history, using a flying knee to knock out Ben Askren in just five seconds. Later that year, he won the symbolic "BMF" title after defeating Nate Diaz in a fight that would be the last win of his career.

Masvidal has also dabbled in the boxing world, defeating Joseph Benjamin in four rounds in his only official fight in 2005.