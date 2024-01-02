2024 Rose Bowl Hailed as Instant Classic as Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Beat Alabama in OT

Harry How/Getty Images

For the first time in program history, the Michigan Wolverines are headed to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Michigan defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime at the Rose Bowl to win their first-ever College Football Playoff game and clinch a berth in the national championship game against either Washington or Texas.

The Wolverines came out on top thanks to a touchdown in overtime from running back Blake Corum, who broke Michigan's all-time rushing touchdown record with his 56th career score.

Corum finished the game having rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, in addition to catching two passes for 35 yards and one score.

It wasn't a pretty offensive performance from Michigan by any means, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy did just enough to help his squad get the victory, completing 17 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 25 yards on three carries.

Michigan's defense was also outstanding, limiting Alabama to just 288 total yards and sacking Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe six times.

After the game, everyone from NFLers to college football fans hailed the matchup as an instant classic and praised the Wolverines for finally getting over the hump and into the championship game:

Michigan now awaits the winner of Monday night's Sugar Bowl between the Washington Huskies and Texas Longhorns.