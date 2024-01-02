X

    2024 Rose Bowl Hailed as Instant Classic as Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Beat Alabama in OT

    Erin WalshJanuary 2, 2024

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    For the first time in program history, the Michigan Wolverines are headed to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

    Michigan defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime at the Rose Bowl to win their first-ever College Football Playoff game and clinch a berth in the national championship game against either Washington or Texas.

    The Wolverines came out on top thanks to a touchdown in overtime from running back Blake Corum, who broke Michigan's all-time rushing touchdown record with his 56th career score.

    Corum finished the game having rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, in addition to catching two passes for 35 yards and one score.

    ESPN @espn

    BLAKE CORUM COULD NOT BE STOPPED‼️<br><br>Michigan takes the lead in OT 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFBPlayoff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFBPlayoff</a> <a href="https://t.co/FfeVQlHAAQ">pic.twitter.com/FfeVQlHAAQ</a>

    It wasn't a pretty offensive performance from Michigan by any means, but quarterback J.J. McCarthy did just enough to help his squad get the victory, completing 17 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 25 yards on three carries.

    Michigan's defense was also outstanding, limiting Alabama to just 288 total yards and sacking Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe six times.

    After the game, everyone from NFLers to college football fans hailed the matchup as an instant classic and praised the Wolverines for finally getting over the hump and into the championship game:

    John U. Bacon @Johnubacon

    Whatever happens in the final game, Michigan's win over Alabama - no fluke, outgaining them 351-281 - should confirm that Michigan's success was earned.

    Scott Bell @sbell021

    Michigan just beat freaking Alabama in come-from-behind at the Rose Bowl to earn a spot in the National Championship Game. <br><br>That's a thing that just happened.

    Taylor Lewan @TaylorLewan77

    <a href="https://t.co/31He92J6Bs">pic.twitter.com/31He92J6Bs</a>

    Nico Collins @lbg_nico7

    yessir BLUE!〽️

    Josh Uche 🧠🇳🇬 @_Uche35

    A Great day to be a Michigan Wolverine <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a>

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Twenty four years ago tonight, Tom Brady led Michigan to a 35-34 overtime win over Alabama.<br><br>Twenty-four years later, Blake Corum leads Michigan to a 27-20 overtime win over Alabama.

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    College Football overtime is the best overtime.

    Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ @presidentjacc

    Michigan RB COLD 😮‍💨 good game right here

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Harbaugh in Michigan locker room after beating Alabama <a href="https://t.co/k8mMn0KQDz">pic.twitter.com/k8mMn0KQDz</a>

    Colston Connoisseur @UMvsEveryone

    I CANT BELIEVE IT MAN MICHIGAN WINS AN INSTANT CLASSIC IN THE ROSE BOWL WITH ALL THE DISTRACTION GOING AROUND 😭😭😭 THIS IS WHAT WEVE BEEN WAITING FOR

    Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN

    What a damn game. <br><br>Instant classic<br><br>Congrats to Michigan, could have folded late but got off the mat and took down the 🐐.

    Don Van Natta Jr. @DVNJr

    All the controversy, all the criticism, all the outrage, over Alabama-Michigan. <br><br>The correct decision by the CFP committee gave us a classic for the ages. What a win by Michigan.

    Michigan now awaits the winner of Monday night's Sugar Bowl between the Washington Huskies and Texas Longhorns.

    The national championship game is set for Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.