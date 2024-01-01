NBA Rumors: Warriors 'Talked About' OG Anunoby Trade During 2022-23 Season

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors talked about the possibility of acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors last season, per ESPN's Zach Lowe on the latest edition of the Lowe Post podcast (8:09 mark).

"I've heard Bill Simmons talk a lot about Golden State-Toronto deals, mostly focusing on [Pascal] Siakam," Lowe said.

"They talked about Anunoby last year. I'm not sure how extensively, because people didn't quite know what Toronto was going to do or feel that Toronto was really going to act."

The Warriors did make one trade before last year's deadline, bringing Gary Payton II back into the mix from the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State also made a big move this offseason by adding Chris Paul in a blockbuster deal that notably sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards.

And for the Raptors, it's readily apparent that they are in the process of tearing things down. Fred VanVleet left in free agency for the Houston Rockets. Anunoby is gone via trade, and Pascal Siakam, an impending free agent, may be on his way out too.

As for Anunoby, he is now a member of the New York Knicks after the Raptors traded him, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick.