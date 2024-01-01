X

NFL

    NFL Playoff Picture 2023-24: AFC, NFC Clinching and Elimination Scenarios for Week 18

    Doric SamJanuary 1, 2024

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: A detail view of an NFL shield logo on the field during a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)
    Ric Tapia/Getty Images

    The 2023 NFL regular season is coming to a close, but that doesn't mean Week 18 will be short on excitement.

    Multiple teams will have a lot on the line, as there are still playoff spots up for grabs. The league released this week's postseason clinching and elimination scenarios on Monday:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Week 18 AFC and NFC playoff scenarios: <a href="https://t.co/E9URv13Oju">pic.twitter.com/E9URv13Oju</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.