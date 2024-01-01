NBA Rumors: Knicks Don't Intend to Make 'All-Out' Pursuit of Donovan Mitchell Trade

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell has long been linked to the New York Knicks, but it appears the franchise may not have as much interest in the Cleveland Cavaliers veteran since acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that the Knicks "do not intend to mount an all-out pursuit" of Mitchell ahead of the NBA's Feb. 8 trade deadline.

"The Cleveland Cavaliers, for that matter, signaled to rival teams throughout December that they aren't prepared to entertain Mitchell overtures anyway," Stein added.

Mitchell, a New York native, has been linked to the Knicks since being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavaliers ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 27-year-old continues to be included in trade rumors as his future in Cleveland is up in the air.

Mitchell is widely expected to decline his $37 million player option for 2025-26 to become a free agent and even dodged questions about his future while speaking with The Athletic's Joe Vardon last month.

"My job is to focus on this," Mitchell said. "We have two guys that are out, so I'm not answering anything. And no disrespect. I appreciate that you have to ask the question, but I'm not going there with any of those questions. My focus is on these guys being out, us trying to find a way to get wins."

However, it's not necessarily surprising that the Cavaliers aren't interested in moving Mitchell just yet.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Dec. 20 that the Cavs "are not prepared" to consider trading Mitchell as they intend to keep him alongside Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Fischer added that the franchise has "maintained a commitment to this core of four All-Star talents."

Obviously Mitchell would be a tremendous addition to the New York starting lineup and would certainly help the Knicks better contend in the Eastern Conference alongside the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 28.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 23 games this season while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from deep.