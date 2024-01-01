OG Anunoby Was 'Surprised' by Trade to Knicks from Raptors: 'Ready to Move Forward'

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

New York Knicks wing OG Anunoby told reporters that he was "surprised" the Toronto Raptors traded him in a five-player deal on Saturday but said he's excited for his new chapter.

"I was surprised," Anunoby told reporters. "I didn't know what was going on. But just ready to move forward now."

Anunoby can opt out of his four-year, $72 million extension and become a free agent in the summer. He remains a Knick for the rest of the season, though, and is focused on his time in New York for now.

The Knicks added Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Anunoby spent over six years with the Raptors, who took the ex-Indiana star with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

His time in Toronto was ultimately a successful one as he played a key role on the 2018-19 NBA champions. Then he made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2023 after leading the NBA with 1.9 steals during the 2022-23 season.

Now he's with New York, which can use a two-way player like Anunoby in the starting lineup. The Knicks' defensive intensity has been lacking this year, with the team just 21st in defensive rating thus far. Anunoby can certainly help in that regard as the 17-15 Knicks look toward a stronger 2024.