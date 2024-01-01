UFL Announces Teams, Conferences for 2024 Season After XFL, USFL Merger

Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The United Football League, which is the new spring football venture after the XFL and USFL merged, announced its eight teams (four apiece from the ex-leagues) for the 2024 season.

The head coaches for all eight teams have been revealed as well.

The 2024 UFL season will begin on March 30 when the reigning USFL champion Birmingham Stallions and defending XFL winner Arlington Renegades face off.

As for leadership, Russ Brandon (ex-XFL President and CEO) now heads the UFL as President and CEO. Daryl Johnston, former USFL President of Football Operations, lead UFL's football operations.

Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who owned the XFL alongside RedBird Capital's Gerry Cardinale, spoke about the merger and their desire to grow the game on College GameDay.

The second iteration of the USFL began in 2022 and completed a pair of season. XFL 3.0 opened up shop in 2023.

A merger between the two leagues seemed like the logical conclusion at this point as spring football finally looks to make a lasting imprint on the sports landscape.