UFL Announces Teams, Conferences for 2024 Season After XFL, USFL Merger

UFL Announces Teams, Conferences for 2024 Season After XFL, USFL MergerJanuary 1, 2024
The United Football League, which is the new spring football venture after the XFL and USFL merged, announced its eight teams (four apiece from the ex-leagues) for the 2024 season.
Front Office Sports @FOS
The UFL will have eight teams divided into two conferences:<br><br>USFL:<br>• Birmingham Stallions<br>• Houston Roughnecks<br>• Memphis Showboats<br>• Michigan Panthers<br><br>XFL:<br>• Arlington Renegades<br>• D.C. Defenders<br>• San Antonio Brahmas<br>• St. Louis Battlehawks <a href="https://t.co/Eu3nEtJXjK">pic.twitter.com/Eu3nEtJXjK</a>
The head coaches for all eight teams have been revealed as well.
The 2024 UFL season will begin on March 30 when the reigning USFL champion Birmingham Stallions and defending XFL winner Arlington Renegades face off.
As for leadership, Russ Brandon (ex-XFL President and CEO) now heads the UFL as President and CEO. Daryl Johnston, former USFL President of Football Operations, lead UFL's football operations.
Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who owned the XFL alongside RedBird Capital's Gerry Cardinale, spoke about the merger and their desire to grow the game on College GameDay.
ESPN @espn
"We want to grow the game of football." —<a href="https://twitter.com/TheRock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheRock</a><br><br>Dany Garcia and The Rock joined <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CollegeGameDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CollegeGameDay</a> to discuss the UFL, the merged XFL-USFL spring football league. <a href="https://t.co/dIm2nOGKEw">pic.twitter.com/dIm2nOGKEw</a>
The second iteration of the USFL began in 2022 and completed a pair of season. XFL 3.0 opened up shop in 2023.
A merger between the two leagues seemed like the logical conclusion at this point as spring football finally looks to make a lasting imprint on the sports landscape.
Joining forces certainly gives both sides a chance to do just that, and we'll see how things go as the UFL begins play in March.