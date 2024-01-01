2024 Rose Bowl: Top Plays, Highlights from Alabama vs Michigan CFP Semifinal

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff kicks off Monday with two of the top teams in the nation facing off in a semifinal matchup, as No. 1 Michigan meets No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The Wolverines overcame a tumultuous season that included a sign-stealing investigation and a suspension for head coach Jim Harbaugh. They enter Monday's game with a perfect 13-0 record and are chasing their first national championship since 1997.

The Crimson Tide, who are back in the CFP after failing to qualify last season, are 12-1 and riding an 11-game win streak into Monday's showdown as head coach Nick Saban seeks his eighth national title.