2024 Rose Bowl: Top Plays, Highlights from Alabama vs Michigan CFP Semifinal

2024 Rose Bowl: Top Plays, Highlights from Alabama vs Michigan CFP SemifinalJanuary 1, 2024
Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images
The College Football Playoff kicks off Monday with two of the top teams in the nation facing off in a semifinal matchup, as No. 1 Michigan meets No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl.
The Wolverines overcame a tumultuous season that included a sign-stealing investigation and a suspension for head coach Jim Harbaugh. They enter Monday's game with a perfect 13-0 record and are chasing their first national championship since 1997.
The Crimson Tide, who are back in the CFP after failing to qualify last season, are 12-1 and riding an 11-game win streak into Monday's showdown as head coach Nick Saban seeks his eighth national title.
Check below for highlights as two of college football's most storied programs meet for the first time since 2020.