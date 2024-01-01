X

CFB

    2024 Rose Bowl: Top Plays, Highlights from Alabama vs Michigan CFP Semifinal

    Doric SamJanuary 1, 2024

    PASADENA, CA - DECEMBER 30: The Rose Bowl Trophy during media day at the Rose Bowl on December 30, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
    Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

    The College Football Playoff kicks off Monday with two of the top teams in the nation facing off in a semifinal matchup, as No. 1 Michigan meets No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

    The Wolverines overcame a tumultuous season that included a sign-stealing investigation and a suspension for head coach Jim Harbaugh. They enter Monday's game with a perfect 13-0 record and are chasing their first national championship since 1997.

    The Crimson Tide, who are back in the CFP after failing to qualify last season, are 12-1 and riding an 11-game win streak into Monday's showdown as head coach Nick Saban seeks his eighth national title.

    Check below for highlights as two of college football's most storied programs meet for the first time since 2020.

    2024 Rose Bowl: Top Plays, Highlights from Alabama vs Michigan CFP Semifinal
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon