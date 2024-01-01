X

    Zion Williamson Gets Love from NBA Fans in Pelicans' Win vs. LeBron James, Lakers

    Andrew PetersJanuary 1, 2024

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 31: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans goes to the basket during the game on December 31, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New Orleans Pelicans made up for their In-Season Tournament loss to the Los Angeles Lakers by winning Sunday night's matchup 129-109.

    Williamson, who had just 13 points in the first matchup with the Lakers, posted a solid performance, scoring 26 points and dishing out six assists. Williamson did a good job of getting to the rim and drawing fouls, and he racked up 10 points at the stripe.

    He helped the Pelicans top the Lakers despite LeBron James totaling 34 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Anthony Davis added 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

    As Williamson looks to get more consistent as his season goes on, Sunday night's performance was a step in the right direction.

    New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

    ZION TAKE OFF <a href="https://t.co/sZSbRmRXBc">pic.twitter.com/sZSbRmRXBc</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Zion tonight:<br><br>26 PTS<br>6 AST<br>10-12 FT<br><br>1st career win vs LeBron. <a href="https://t.co/G3nRDnVKzh">https://t.co/G3nRDnVKzh</a>

    🪬🕸️ @CookedByScott

    Known elite free throw shooter Zion Williamson

    crøwn @thaCrownn

    bro zion williamson is a cheat code !!

    NBA Muse @NBAMuseAcc

    Zion Williamson at half-time:<br><br>18 PTS<br>3 REB<br>3 AST<br>6/9 FG<br>6/8 FT<br>17 MIN<br><br>Pelicans up 17!🔥 <a href="https://t.co/r6AZtBABKB">pic.twitter.com/r6AZtBABKB</a>

    Will Guillory @WillGuillory

    Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum each hit the 20+ point mark again tonight. <br><br>It's the 4th time they've pulled it off as teammates. They also did it in their game against Utah on Thursday.

    Did Zion Williamson have a good game @DZWHAGG

    Zions new year resolution was clearly to show up on national tv again

    PelsBreakdown @BirdWatcher504

    BI, CJ and Zion masterclass against the Lakers 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲

    💥 @russianrouIxtte

    Turned on the game to watch Zion walk AD to the rim and score on him, he might be the greatest of all time

    Did Zion Williamson have a good game @DZWHAGG

    What a performance by the pels on national tv to reign in the new year<br><br>Big 3 had 74/13/23/4/3 on 26/39 shooting<br><br>Great day to be a fan of NOLA sports

    Now the Pelicans head into the New Year riding a pair of wins, and they're looking to keep the momentum going into the second half of the season. New Orleans will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday to begin 2024.

