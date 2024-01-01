Zion Williamson Gets Love from NBA Fans in Pelicans' Win vs. LeBron James, Lakers

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans made up for their In-Season Tournament loss to the Los Angeles Lakers by winning Sunday night's matchup 129-109.

Williamson, who had just 13 points in the first matchup with the Lakers, posted a solid performance, scoring 26 points and dishing out six assists. Williamson did a good job of getting to the rim and drawing fouls, and he racked up 10 points at the stripe.

He helped the Pelicans top the Lakers despite LeBron James totaling 34 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Anthony Davis added 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

As Williamson looks to get more consistent as his season goes on, Sunday night's performance was a step in the right direction.