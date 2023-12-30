2023 Peach Bowl: Top Plays, Highlights from Ole Miss vs. Penn State Matchup

2023 Peach Bowl: Top Plays, Highlights from Ole Miss vs. Penn State MatchupDecember 30, 2023
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
The 2023 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl will see Penn State battle Ole Miss for an opportunity to declare supremacy between the SEC and Big Ten.
The No. 10 Nittany Lions enter the matchup with a 10-2 record and the losses coming against Ohio State and Michigan. The No. 11 Rebels enter with an identical record with its losses coming against Georgia and Alabama.
Check below for highlights on the highly anticipated bowl matchup.
1st Quarter