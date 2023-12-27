X

NFL

    Sean Payton on Benching Russell Wilson for Jarrett Stidham: Broncos 'Need a Spark'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 27, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 16: Head Coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos reacts during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 16, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
    Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos told reporters that his team "needs a spark" when explaining the choice to bench starting quarterback Russell Wilson for backup Jarrett Stidham.

    Lindsay Jones @bylindsayhjones

    Sean Payton: "We need a spark. We need something right now. We'll handle the long-term stuff when we get there, but we're not there." <a href="https://t.co/Ppzw15KwAM">pic.twitter.com/Ppzw15KwAM</a>

    The Broncos have endured an up-and-down season that saw the team start 1-5 before going on a five-game winning streak. The 7-8 team has largely sputtered ever since, though, losing three of four games, including a 26-23 result to the 4-11 New England Patriots on Christmas Eve.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.