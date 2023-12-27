Jaylen Waddle's Ankle Injury Isn't 'Overly Severe'; Dolphins WR Could Play vs. Ravens

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has a chance to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday despite nursing an ankle injury.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday that Waddle's injury isn't "overly severe" and that it would be "tough to rule him out" for this weekend's matchup against the AFC's No. 1 seed.

"He's one of—if not the toughest—fast guys I've been around," McDaniel said. "Him being that way, it's tough to rule him out for this week.

"I wouldn't put anything past him."

McDaniel told reporters Monday that Waddle was dealing with a high-ankle injury, putting his status for Sunday's game against Baltimore into question.

Waddle suffered the injury in Sunday's 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys and exited the matchup after catching one pass for 50 yards.

Miami relies heavily on Waddle and Tyreek Hill out wide, and losing either player for any amount of time significantly alters how Tua Tagovailoa and the offense operate.

The Dolphins defeated the New York Jets on Dec. 17 without Hill in the lineup, and they could certainly win without Waddle, but getting a victory with either of those guys out of the lineup is a difficult task.

Waddle has been a big part of the Miami offense since being selected sixth overall in the 2021 draft, and he has recorded 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons.

The 25-year-old has caught 72 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games this season. His big-play ability is a key part of the Miami offense and replacing him isn't easy to do.

If Waddle misses Sunday's game, the Dolphins will turn to Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Chase Claypool to step up alongside Hill. Robbie Chosen could also be in the mix if he clears concussion protocol.