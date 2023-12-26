49ers Rumors: Sebastian Joseph-Day Agrees to Contract After Being Waived by Chargers

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are bolstering their defense following Monday's 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Veteran defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day has agreed to a contract with the 49ers after being waived by the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

The Chargers waived Joseph-Day on Friday and the move came as somewhat of a surprise as he was a team captain and started all 14 games for the franchise this season, recording three sacks, 31 tackles, three tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits.

The 28-year-old had also signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Bolts as part of a 2022 offseason that saw the franchise add defensive stalwarts in Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson and Morgan Fox.

Joseph-Day is the second big addition to the 49ers' defense since the beginning of November, joining Chase Young, who was sent from the Washington Commanders to San Francisco last month.

San Francisco's loss to the Ravens on Monday dropped them to 11-4 on the season, though the Niners remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the chance to earn a first-round bye.

Joseph-Day figures to serve as a key depth option for the 49ers on the defensive line while Arik Armstead is sidelined with a foot injury.

The 49ers close out the regular season against the Commanders and Los Angeles Rams, though it's unclear how much Joseph-Day will play in those matchups.