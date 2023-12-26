'The Simpsons' Roasts Michigan's Harbaugh, Bill Belichick, The Rock, Astros and USC

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Making fun of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, USC's admissions scandal, Bill Belichick's connection to multiple scandals, the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal and multiple other things in the world of sports all in one episode?

The Simpsons did it.

As Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing detailed, Sunday's episode titled Do The Wrong Thing unleashed a long list of subtle and direct jabs at some of the biggest names in sports. It even featured Dan Patrick as a guest star as it poked fun at LIV Golf and also had an advertisement saying "Try Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'The Rock' Rocks" in the background of a competitive rock-skipping broadcast.

Homer Simpson happened to win that competition by cheating with the help of Bart Simpson, which set the tone for an episode that saw Dean Belichick of the University of Springfield Camp encourage the rule breaking.

The school is consistently referred to as USC, and the episode also mentions the Astros and features the Jim Harbaugh Center for Competitive Imbalance.

What's more, Lisa Simpson is accepted into the school thanks to doctored photos of her rowing provided by her mother, Marge.

There are plenty of clever references to some of the figures most associated with cheating in the sports world sprinkled throughout the episode.

Harbaugh was suspended twice this season alone because of recruiting violations and the Michigan football team's sign-stealing scandal, Belichick's New England Patriots had Deflategate and Spygate, and some of the Astros' previous success has been called into question because of their sign-stealing scandal.

Even the USC admissions scandal gets a mention in reference to something that saw multiple athletic department officials fired. As TMZ Sports noted, part of that scandal included photographs of the daughters of actress Lori Loughlin on rowing machines, which prosecutors believe were sent in to "make it seem they were avid rowers, eligible for admission as USC Crew team members."

The Simpsons is currently in its 35th season and is well versed in including a number of tongue-in-cheek digs at public figures, scandals, sports and more.