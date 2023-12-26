X

    'The Simpsons' Roasts Michigan's Harbaugh, Bill Belichick, The Rock, Astros and USC

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 26, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 16: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh after the 49ers defeated the Patriots 41-34 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
    Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    Making fun of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, USC's admissions scandal, Bill Belichick's connection to multiple scandals, the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal and multiple other things in the world of sports all in one episode?

    The Simpsons did it.

    As Andrew Bucholtz of Awful Announcing detailed, Sunday's episode titled Do The Wrong Thing unleashed a long list of subtle and direct jabs at some of the biggest names in sports. It even featured Dan Patrick as a guest star as it poked fun at LIV Golf and also had an advertisement saying "Try Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'The Rock' Rocks" in the background of a competitive rock-skipping broadcast.

    Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing

    Ken Marino's Dean Belichick: "It may surprise you to learn that this institution has a proud history of embracing cheating. After all, this is University of Springfield Camp: USC!" <a href="https://t.co/SSp0Q7XvFz">pic.twitter.com/SSp0Q7XvFz</a>

    Homer Simpson happened to win that competition by cheating with the help of Bart Simpson, which set the tone for an episode that saw Dean Belichick of the University of Springfield Camp encourage the rule breaking.

    The school is consistently referred to as USC, and the episode also mentions the Astros and features the Jim Harbaugh Center for Competitive Imbalance.

    What's more, Lisa Simpson is accepted into the school thanks to doctored photos of her rowing provided by her mother, Marge.

    Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing

    And Bart Simpson is now teaching "Intro to Cheating 101" at the Jim Harbaugh Center for Competitive Imbalance. <a href="https://t.co/2rH626QPso">pic.twitter.com/2rH626QPso</a>

    There are plenty of clever references to some of the figures most associated with cheating in the sports world sprinkled throughout the episode.

    Harbaugh was suspended twice this season alone because of recruiting violations and the Michigan football team's sign-stealing scandal, Belichick's New England Patriots had Deflategate and Spygate, and some of the Astros' previous success has been called into question because of their sign-stealing scandal.

    Even the USC admissions scandal gets a mention in reference to something that saw multiple athletic department officials fired. As TMZ Sports noted, part of that scandal included photographs of the daughters of actress Lori Loughlin on rowing machines, which prosecutors believe were sent in to "make it seem they were avid rowers, eligible for admission as USC Crew team members."

    The Simpsons is currently in its 35th season and is well versed in including a number of tongue-in-cheek digs at public figures, scandals, sports and more.

    It did just that to the sports world in the latest episode.