Commanders' Jacoby Brissett Reveals Message to Sam Howell After Benching vs. Jets

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Sam Howell had a brutal game in Sunday's 30-28 loss against the New York Jets on Sunday, finishing 6-of-22 for 56 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions before being benched.

The man who replaced him, Jacoby Brissett, told reporters after the game that he tried to offer Howell words of encouragement and support:

When Howell was removed from the game in the third quarter after throwing his second pick—the second time he's been benched in the past two weeks—the Washington Commanders were in a 27-7 hole.

But Brissett promptly led the team on three straight touchdown drives, giving Washington a 28-27 lead with just four minutes and 52 seconds remaining.

The Commanders would ultimately lose after Greg Zuerlein hit a game-winning field for the Jets with just five seconds remaining. But Brissett did his part, finishing 10-of-13 for 100 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 10 yards.

Howell's recent performances—he's thrown for two touchdowns, eight interceptions and taken 13 sacks in his last five games, part of Washington's six-game losing streak—has left the team with two major questions marks: Who will start the rest of the 2023 season, and is Howell truly the long-term answer at quarterback?

Per the first question, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after the game he would "evaluate everything" when it came to the quarterback position and would "come to a conclusion very early in the week."

As for the second question, it wouldn't be a surprise at this point if the 4-11 Commanders go in a different direction at the position, likely through the draft.