    Commanders' Jacoby Brissett Reveals Message to Sam Howell After Benching vs. Jets

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 24, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 17:Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett (12) on the sideline after Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett (12) threw a touchdown in th efourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 17, 2023. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Sam Howell had a brutal game in Sunday's 30-28 loss against the New York Jets on Sunday, finishing 6-of-22 for 56 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions before being benched.

    The man who replaced him, Jacoby Brissett, told reporters after the game that he tried to offer Howell words of encouragement and support:

    Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala

    Jacoby Brissett's message to Sam Howell is pretty great: <a href="https://t.co/t4liBRg354">pic.twitter.com/t4liBRg354</a>

    When Howell was removed from the game in the third quarter after throwing his second pick—the second time he's been benched in the past two weeks—the Washington Commanders were in a 27-7 hole.

    New York Jets @nyjets

    We'll take that! <a href="https://twitter.com/Iwill_suceed20?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Iwill_suceed20</a> with the INT!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WASvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WASvsNYJ</a> on CBS <a href="https://t.co/qmlMkiKD9F">pic.twitter.com/qmlMkiKD9F</a>

    New York Jets @nyjets

    QUINCY WILLIAMS SHOULD BE A PRO BOWLER.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/quincywilliams_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@quincywilliams_</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WASvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WASvsNYJ</a> on CBS <a href="https://t.co/sRsodci1wU">pic.twitter.com/sRsodci1wU</a>

    But Brissett promptly led the team on three straight touchdown drives, giving Washington a 28-27 lead with just four minutes and 52 seconds remaining.

    The Commanders would ultimately lose after Greg Zuerlein hit a game-winning field for the Jets with just five seconds remaining. But Brissett did his part, finishing 10-of-13 for 100 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 10 yards.

    Howell's recent performances—he's thrown for two touchdowns, eight interceptions and taken 13 sacks in his last five games, part of Washington's six-game losing streak—has left the team with two major questions marks: Who will start the rest of the 2023 season, and is Howell truly the long-term answer at quarterback?

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    Sam Howell has absolutely collapsed in the 2nd half of the season

    Per the first question, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after the game he would "evaluate everything" when it came to the quarterback position and would "come to a conclusion very early in the week."

    JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS

    Rivera says Washington will evaluate the QB position between Howell and Brissett early this week <a href="https://t.co/pebByFf4Ui">pic.twitter.com/pebByFf4Ui</a>

    As for the second question, it wouldn't be a surprise at this point if the 4-11 Commanders go in a different direction at the position, likely through the draft.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Commanders QB Sam Howell benched for the second time in as many weeks—and it seems like that might shift where the team is on Howell for 2024 ... depending, of course, on who's making those decisions.

    Scott Abraham @Scott7news

    I have no doubt in my mind now that the Commanders will select a quarterback with their first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.<br><br>Sam Howell has been benched for the second straight week.

    Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen

    Just wrapping my head around how crazy this turn of events has been over the past two weeks: <br><br>Ron Rivera won't be here next season but he has made it extremely likely that Sam Howell won't be the starter next year by benching him in each of the last two games.

    The Commanders should be in a position to either draft one of the better quarterbacks available in April or move up the board to land such a player. Howell's horrific stretch of late will perhaps make it an easier decision for the team.