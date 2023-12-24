X

NBA

    LeBron James, Anthony Davis Wow Fans with Shooting as Lakers Beat Holmgren, Thunder

    Andrew PetersDecember 24, 2023

    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James and Anthony Davis took care of business as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-120 Saturday night.

    James had 40 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and Davis added 26 points and 11 rebounds. The game was another example of just how good the Lakers can be when their star duo is firing on all cylinders.

    Los Angeles is now 16-14, sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference heading into a big Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics.

    The big night from the Lakers' duo had fans drew in high praise from NBA fans on social media.

    LeBron Zone @lebronstv

    Anthony Davis is the best teammate LeBron has had <a href="https://t.co/fTgq2IwKKK">pic.twitter.com/fTgq2IwKKK</a>

    ALakersFan™ @ALakersFanAcct

    THAT'S LAKERS BASKETBALL!<br><br>LEBRON JAMES AND ANTHONY DAVIS <a href="https://t.co/Ndts9wfHrq">pic.twitter.com/Ndts9wfHrq</a>

    MAC @mittbaby23

    LEBRON AND ANTHONY DAVIS ‼️‼️🗣️🗣️🗣️ <a href="https://t.co/DSvSctgwuo">pic.twitter.com/DSvSctgwuo</a>

    Jake Mittel @JakeMittel

    When LeBron and AD are both playing and LeBron puts forth a great effort (like he did in the IST) then the Lakers are a great team. Otherwise we are too inconsistent and just an average team.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    VINTAGE LeBron chasedown 🚫 <a href="https://t.co/5NoFUpYcYU">pic.twitter.com/5NoFUpYcYU</a>

    Odjo Cinco @kid_odjo

    Yeaaaa Lebron on a different level tonight lol forget lineup changes and all that when Lebron and AD dominate we usually win lol

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    Lakers snap their 4 game losing streak! 🔥 <br><br>LeBron: 40 pts | 7 reb | 7 ast | 2 stl | 2 blk<br><br>AD: 26 pts | 11 reb | 7 ast | 2 blk<br><br>Rui: 21 pts (3-5 3PM) | 2 stl<br><br>D'Angelo: 15 pts (3-6 3PM) <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/3aIkjWTFy7">pic.twitter.com/3aIkjWTFy7</a>

    Mike Prada. (PRAY-duh) @MikePradaNBA

    LeBron and AD would've won with any three NBA players tonight.

    Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

    Big Big Win for the LakeShow, desperately needed it and they got it. Lebron drops 40, AD great as always and the bench comes thru<br><br>We can enjoy our weekend, Boston on Christmas...

    🪬🕸️ @CookedByScott

    Wow man. Easily the best win of the season. <br><br>-LeBron and AD masterclass<br>-Great movement off ball on offense<br>-Amazing connective passing<br>-6 players in double digits <br>-Great Defense <br>-Great shotmaking<br>-Closed the game in the fourth <br><br>Can't believe what I just witnessed

    🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23

    Anthony Davis called this game a must win and the message spread. <br><br>LeBron and AD showed us their peaks as a duo.

    The CaruShow 🐐 @BaldMambaSZN

    LeBron and AD tonight:<br><br>66 points<br>18 rebounds<br>14 assists<br>7 stocks<br><br>Still the best duo in basketball 🐐x〰️ <a href="https://t.co/oUmnFBPaxq">pic.twitter.com/oUmnFBPaxq</a>

    The Lakers still have plenty of work to do if they want to be ready for a Finals run this postseason, and they could be making a move before the trade deadline to help with that goal. Regardless, more big performances from James and Davis will aid Los Angeles well.

