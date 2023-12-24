LeBron James, Anthony Davis Wow Fans with Shooting as Lakers Beat Holmgren, Thunder

LeBron James, Anthony Davis Wow Fans with Shooting as Lakers Beat Holmgren, ThunderDecember 24, 2023
LeBron James and Anthony Davis took care of business as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-120 Saturday night.
James had 40 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and Davis added 26 points and 11 rebounds. The game was another example of just how good the Lakers can be when their star duo is firing on all cylinders.
Los Angeles is now 16-14, sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference heading into a big Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics.
The big night from the Lakers' duo had fans drew in high praise from NBA fans on social media.
LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo
Lakers snap their 4 game losing streak! 🔥 <br><br>LeBron: 40 pts | 7 reb | 7 ast | 2 stl | 2 blk<br><br>AD: 26 pts | 11 reb | 7 ast | 2 blk<br><br>Rui: 21 pts (3-5 3PM) | 2 stl<br><br>D'Angelo: 15 pts (3-6 3PM) <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/3aIkjWTFy7">pic.twitter.com/3aIkjWTFy7</a>
🪬🕸️ @CookedByScott
Wow man. Easily the best win of the season. <br><br>-LeBron and AD masterclass<br>-Great movement off ball on offense<br>-Amazing connective passing<br>-6 players in double digits <br>-Great Defense <br>-Great shotmaking<br>-Closed the game in the fourth <br><br>Can't believe what I just witnessed
The Lakers still have plenty of work to do if they want to be ready for a Finals run this postseason, and they could be making a move before the trade deadline to help with that goal. Regardless, more big performances from James and Davis will aid Los Angeles well.