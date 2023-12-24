LeBron James, Anthony Davis Wow Fans with Shooting as Lakers Beat Holmgren, Thunder

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James and Anthony Davis took care of business as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-120 Saturday night.

James had 40 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and Davis added 26 points and 11 rebounds. The game was another example of just how good the Lakers can be when their star duo is firing on all cylinders.

Los Angeles is now 16-14, sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference heading into a big Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics.

