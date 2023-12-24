Cade Cunningham, Pistons Roasted by Fans as They Tie NBA Record Losing Streak to Nets

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons made some unfortunate history on Saturday night.

After losing to the Brooklyn Nets by the final score of 126-115, the Pistons tied an NBA single-season record by suffering their 26th consecutive defeat. The only other teams to lose 26 games in a row are the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pistons are also on the verge of setting the all-time record for total consecutive losses, which is currently held by the 76ers. Their steak spanned from the end of the 2014-15 season to the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign.

Detroit fought hard to steal a win against Brooklyn, cutting the deficit to just two points halfway through the third quarter. However, the Nets responded by going on a quick 7-0 run to build up another large lead. Detroit's defense continued to struggle as the team has now allowed opponents to score at least 110 points in 14 straight games.

Cade Cunningham bounced back from some early foul trouble to deliver a satisfactory performance, although it wasn't enough to overcome Brooklyn. He dropped 22 points and six assists on 9-20 shooting. However, the former No. 1 overall pick continued his struggles from behind the arc as he connected on just one of his five three-point attempts.

NBA fans were amused by the Pistons' incompetence on the court.