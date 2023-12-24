X

NBA

    Cade Cunningham, Pistons Roasted by Fans as They Tie NBA Record Losing Streak to Nets

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 24, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - DECEMBER 23: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 23, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Detroit Pistons made some unfortunate history on Saturday night.

    After losing to the Brooklyn Nets by the final score of 126-115, the Pistons tied an NBA single-season record by suffering their 26th consecutive defeat. The only other teams to lose 26 games in a row are the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

    The Pistons are also on the verge of setting the all-time record for total consecutive losses, which is currently held by the 76ers. Their steak spanned from the end of the 2014-15 season to the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign.

    Detroit fought hard to steal a win against Brooklyn, cutting the deficit to just two points halfway through the third quarter. However, the Nets responded by going on a quick 7-0 run to build up another large lead. Detroit's defense continued to struggle as the team has now allowed opponents to score at least 110 points in 14 straight games.

    Cade Cunningham bounced back from some early foul trouble to deliver a satisfactory performance, although it wasn't enough to overcome Brooklyn. He dropped 22 points and six assists on 9-20 shooting. However, the former No. 1 overall pick continued his struggles from behind the arc as he connected on just one of his five three-point attempts.

    NBA fans were amused by the Pistons' incompetence on the court.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Pistons 26th straight loss makes history in a not so good way 😳 <a href="https://t.co/WQe9uQdkN9">pic.twitter.com/WQe9uQdkN9</a>

    Cade Cunningham, Pistons Roasted by Fans as They Tie NBA Record Losing Streak to Nets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    The Pistons are trying their best.

    Duncan Smith @DuncanSmithNBA

    The Pistons are 4-50 in their last 54 games. That's a winning percentage of 7.4% and good for a 6.07 win pace over 82 games

    nick @nsitto2

    The Detroit Pistons are about to be WINLESS in the months of November and December. <br><br>HOW THAT EVEN HAPPENED BEFORE????

    Oh no he didn't @ohnohedidnt24

    26 losses in a row for the Pistons. They suck man. <a href="https://t.co/56zHZxLCSn">pic.twitter.com/56zHZxLCSn</a>

    Jack Kelly @jack_kelly_313

    26 straight losses. <br><br>Detroit have officially tied the NBA's single season record for consecutive losses.<br><br>In the words of Pistons owner Tom Gores; "We require change."

    Sean Murphy @seanhalfcourt

    If the Pistons have been anything this season, they have been consistent.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    26 straight losses for the Pistons. 7 away from the '72 Lakers in reverse.

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    The Pistons after losing a game <a href="https://t.co/C3uPIpNgZg">pic.twitter.com/C3uPIpNgZg</a>

    Eric Wayne @EricWaynesBrain

    American sports desperately need promotion and relegation. <br><br>In unrelated news I'm watching the Pistons.

    PistonsThoughts @PistonsThoughts

    The Pistons have 2 guys on their bench who are actual NBA players at this point I just don't know how their supposed to win a basketball game

    Detroit fell to 2-27 after the defeat, continuing its downward spiral after the team initially went 2-1 over the first three games of the season. The Pistons' next chance to finally get a win will come on Tuesday in a rematch with Brooklyn.