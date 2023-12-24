Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence to Undergo Tests on Shoulder After Suffering Injury vs. Bucs

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will undergo testing on his shoulder after being injured during Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

"It's bothering me," Lawrence said after the game, per DiRocco. "Hopefully nothing major but, yeah, it's bugging me right now."

The quarterback added, via DiRooco, that he was unable to lift his shoulder up well enough to stay in the game:

"When I landed I knew something was off. And the next play it kind of hurts to throw. I wanted to finish the drive out and we were able to get some points, and then on the two-point [conversion attempt] could tell by the way I threw it I couldn't really get my shoulder up good enough to really keep playing.

"I would've loved to have stayed in but just kind of hurting everybody at that point if I do, so they made the call to just take a seat the rest of the night."

Lawrence appeared to possibly suffer the injury on a scramble where he dove and landed on the sideline. He was later replaced by C.J. Beathard before ultimately being ruled out.

Prior to exiting, Lawrence struggled mightily, going 17 of 29 passing for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Lawrence had also fumbled twice, losing one and was sacked three times.

Lawrence hasn't missed an NFL start since being selected first overall in 2021, but he has had a few injury scares this season.

The Clemson product suffered an ankle injury in a Dec. 4 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was questionable for a Dec. 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns before ultimately being cleared to play.

Lawrence then suffered a head injury in a Dec. 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and entered concussion protocol before being cleared to start a Dec. 24 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Lawrence is having a solid season despite Jacksonville's struggles over the last several weeks. He had completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,525 yards and 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 14 games entering Sunday, in addition to rushing for 300 yards and four scores.

If Lawrence does miss more time with the injury, Beathard would be in line to start in a talented offense that includes Travis Etienne Jr., Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram.