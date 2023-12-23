NFL Rumors: Mike Tomlin Won't Be Fired, Steelers Eyeing Contract Extension for HC

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trending in the wrong direction with three straight losses, but it seems like head coach Mike Tomlin's job is not in jeopardy.

"A lot of noise on the outside. Inside, it's business as usual for the Pittsburgh Steelers," Mike Florio said on NBC's Football Night in America pregame show on Saturday. "They have no desire whatsoever to make a change at head coach. …They'd actually like to extend his contract, which runs through the 2024 season."

Keeping Tomlin would be exactly that—business as usual.

After all, the Steelers have featured three total head coaches since the 1969 season in Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Tomlin. The 2023 campaign is Tomlin's 17th season at the helm, and he has never finished with a losing record in any of them.

In all, he is 170-100-2 with 10 playoff appearances.

Pittsburgh won the Super Bowl in his second season and reached another Super Bowl in his fourth.

The desire to give him a contract extension is notable considering next season would be the final one on his deal. Without an extension, he could enter the 2024 campaign with something of a lame-duck status, which could impact how involved he was in the personnel decisions moving forward.

Florio noted "Tomlin is directly involved in roster planning for 2024 and 2025."

While it seems like he doesn't have to worry about his job status, he does have to worry about his streak of seasons with a .500 record or better coming to an end.

Pittsburgh seemed well on its way to a successful season with a 7-4 start but has dropped three straight games following quarterback Kenny Pickett's injury. It is now 10th in the AFC standings and one game behind the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in the race for wild-card spots.

The Steelers have an opportunity to turn things around Saturday with a head-to-head showdown against the Bengals, but they are starting Mason Rudolph under center.