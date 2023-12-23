NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Valued by Execs; Could Return 1st Rounder

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The future is not exactly bright for the 5-23 Washington Wizards, which might lead to the front office focusing on acquiring draft picks and accelerating a rebuild as the season progresses.

If it does, Washington could reportedly receive a first-round pick in return for Kyle Kuzma.

"The four-year, $90 million deal they signed with Kyle Kuzma in free agency is considered quite valuable among rival personnel and could bring back some legitimate first-round draft capital for the rebuilding Wizards," Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports wrote.

Washington surely didn't envision exploring trades for Kuzma this soon when it signed him to an extension this past offseason.

After all, he is under team control through the 2026-27 campaign and just 28 years old. He is someone who could help the franchise down the line even if there likely won't be any surprising playoff runs this season.

Yet all of that makes him more attractive as a potential trade target for other teams as well.

Teams in the middle of contending windows would surely be willing to give more up in a deal for the forward if they know they will have him on the roster for years to come instead of as just a rental. That, in turn, would make them much more likely to give up something as valuable as a first-round pick.

That first-round pick could eventually become a player better than Kuzma for a Washington team that needs star players to build around more than role players at this point.

Kuzma has been a bright spot at times for the struggling Wizards and is averaging 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three-point range.

While he can be inconsistent at times, he is someone who can pose a matchup problem for opposing defenses with his ability to stretch his game beyond the arc or score in the lane.