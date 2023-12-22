Former NFL WR Mike Williams Died of Rare Bacterial Sepsis After Construction Accident

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams died on September 12 after contracting rare bacterial sepsis related to dental decay following a construction-related accident that left him partially paralyzed in August, a medical examiner report stated, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Williams was 36.

The report filed in Hillsborough County, Florida, identified Williams' cause of death as "bacterial sepsis with cerebral abscesses and necrotizing lobar pneumonia due to multiple dental caries and retained dental roots."

The report also listed "arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease" as a contributing factor.

Dr. Walter Howard, clinical professor at University of Florida School of Dentistry, told WFLA's Jeff Patterson that the tooth decay-related condition that contributed to Williams' death was rare but preventable.

Williams was working for Exodus Electric Corp., which is based in Brandon, Florida, at the time of his injury, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Olivia George.

The medical examiner's report said Williams was hospitalized after "heavy supplies landed on his head at a job site" on August 21, Laine reported.

He suffered cardiac arrest on September 7 and was removed from life support on September 12, per Laine.

A Syracuse star turned fourth-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, Williams set a single-season rookie record with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 11 receiving touchdowns on his way to finishing as the runner-up for the 2010 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.